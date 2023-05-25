McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) is Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Jackson Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,657 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 2,671 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s accounts for about 2.8% of Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $7,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,948 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,641 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 77.1% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 210,130 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $55,351,000 after acquiring an additional 91,484 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Bullseye Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total transaction of $250,966.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,204.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Manuel Jm Steijaert sold 3,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.35, for a total transaction of $1,008,182.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total value of $250,966.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,204.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,667 shares of company stock valued at $3,155,167 over the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

McDonald’s Stock Down 0.3 %

Several analysts recently commented on the company. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Citigroup lowered their target price on McDonald’s from $279.00 to $277.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $288.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $306.83.

NYSE MCD traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $284.94. 818,442 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,621,187. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $286.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $275.12. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $230.58 and a 52 week high of $298.86. The stock has a market cap of $208.01 billion, a PE ratio of 30.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 124.87% and a net margin of 29.36%. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Profile

(Get Rating)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Further Reading

