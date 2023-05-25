McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.

Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,389 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 894 shares during the period. McDonald’s makes up approximately 2.4% of Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $4,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MCD. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MCD traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $285.13. The stock had a trading volume of 718,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,620,324. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $286.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $275.12. The firm has a market cap of $208.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $230.58 and a fifty-two week high of $298.86.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 124.87% and a net margin of 29.36%. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on MCD shares. Evercore ISI upped their price target on McDonald’s from $310.00 to $315.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. KeyCorp cut their price target on McDonald’s from $295.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Gordon Haskett upped their price target on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup cut their price target on McDonald’s from $279.00 to $277.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on McDonald’s from $304.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $306.83.

In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total transaction of $250,966.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,204.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other McDonald’s news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total transaction of $250,966.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 891 shares in the company, valued at $266,204.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jo Sempels sold 6,425 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total value of $1,896,017.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 730 shares in the company, valued at $215,423. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,667 shares of company stock valued at $3,155,167 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

