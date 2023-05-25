MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

MediciNova Price Performance

NASDAQ MNOV opened at $2.16 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.17 and a 200-day moving average of $2.26. MediciNova has a 52 week low of $1.89 and a 52 week high of $2.77.

Get MediciNova alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MediciNova

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MediciNova in the 4th quarter valued at $549,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of MediciNova by 7.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 161,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of MediciNova by 7.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 142,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 9,449 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of MediciNova by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 177,259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 22,508 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of MediciNova by 46.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 110,036 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 35,031 shares during the period. 25.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MediciNova

MediciNova, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition and development of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of diseases with unmet medical needs. Its development pipeline consists of clinical-stage compounds for the treatment of acute exacerbations of asthma and COPD, progressive multiple sclerosis, methamphetamine addiction, neuropathic pain, asthma, interstitial cystitis, and solid tumor cancers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MediciNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediciNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.