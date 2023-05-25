Mega Uranium (TSE:MGA) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.16

Mega Uranium Ltd. (TSE:MGA – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.18, with a volume of 409540 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

Mega Uranium Stock Down 5.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 4.87, a quick ratio of 11.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of C$62.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.18 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.21.

Mega Uranium Company Profile

Mega Uranium Ltd., a mineral exploration and development company, explores for uranium prospective properties primarily in Australia and Canada. The company hold interest in the Ben Lomond property comprising of 2 mining leases covering an area of 21.6 square kilometers located in Queensland, Australia.

