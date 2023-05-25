MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) Short Interest Down 77.4% in May

MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, a decline of 77.4% from the April 30th total of 66,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 81,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
MFS Municipal Income Trust Price Performance
Shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust stock traded up $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $4.96. The stock had a trading volume of 35,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,945. MFS Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $4.66 and a fifty-two week high of $5.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.14.
MFS Municipal Income Trust Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.018 per share. This is a boost from MFS Municipal Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On MFS Municipal Income Trust
About MFS Municipal Income Trust
MFS Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.
Featured Stories
