MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) Short Interest Down 77.4% in May

MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, a decline of 77.4% from the April 30th total of 66,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 81,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

MFS Municipal Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust stock traded up $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $4.96. The stock had a trading volume of 35,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,945. MFS Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $4.66 and a fifty-two week high of $5.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.14.

MFS Municipal Income Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.018 per share. This is a boost from MFS Municipal Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MFS Municipal Income Trust

About MFS Municipal Income Trust

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in MFS Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MFS Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in MFS Municipal Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in MFS Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in MFS Municipal Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. 19.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MFS Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

