Michael J. Brown Sells 50,000 Shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Stock

Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) CEO Michael J. Brown sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total value of $6,034,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,487,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,509,599.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Euronet Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of EEFT stock opened at $112.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $110.27 and its 200 day moving average is $103.92. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.60 and a twelve month high of $123.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EEFT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut Euronet Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Euronet Worldwide

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EEFT. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the first quarter worth $211,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 39.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 3,549 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 169.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 140,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,222,000 after acquiring an additional 87,988 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the first quarter worth $2,521,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 886.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,844,000 after acquiring an additional 25,821 shares during the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of electronic payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions. Its products and services include automated teller machine (ATM), point-of-sale (POS), card outsourcing, card issuing and merchant acquiring services, software solutions and cloud based payment solutions, electronic distribution of electronic payment products, foreign exchange services, and international payment services.

Featured Articles

