MicroSectors US Big Banks Index 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BNKU) Stock Price Up 1.4%

MicroSectors US Big Banks Index 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BNKU – Get Rating) shares shot up 1.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $15.31 and last traded at $14.55. 1,233,506 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 43% from the average session volume of 860,937 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.35.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.89.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MicroSectors US Big Banks Index 3X Leveraged ETN in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of MicroSectors US Big Banks Index 3X Leveraged ETN during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in shares of MicroSectors US Big Banks Index 3X Leveraged ETN by 185.1% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 14,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 9,462 shares in the last quarter.

