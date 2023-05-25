Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Holdings Lifted by Intrust Bank NA

Intrust Bank NA raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,182 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 2.5% of Intrust Bank NA’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $18,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. DGS Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 14,342 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,422,000 after buying an additional 2,383 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 1,138,469 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $351,001,000 after buying an additional 196,338 shares in the last quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,712 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,919,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,782 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Price Performance

MSFT traded up $6.99 on Thursday, hitting $320.84. 7,771,598 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,325,811. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $213.43 and a fifty-two week high of $323.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $294.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $263.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 38.98%. The company had revenue of $52.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 29.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Atlantic Securities lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $325.00 to $347.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $348.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $323.69.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total transaction of $1,186,410.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 788,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,272,990. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.05, for a total value of $1,550,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 110,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,169,370.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total transaction of $1,186,410.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,272,990. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,848 shares of company stock valued at $16,635,227. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Microsoft

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

Further Reading

