MMTec, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC) Short Interest Up 1,240.3% in May

MMTec, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 884,600 shares, a growth of 1,240.3% from the April 30th total of 66,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,350,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Institutional Trading of MMTec

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in MMTec in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in MMTec by 147.0% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 34,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 20,775 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in MMTec in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in MMTec in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Institutional investors own 6.02% of the company’s stock.

MMTec Stock Performance

NASDAQ MTC traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,075,480. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.10. MMTec has a 12 month low of $0.61 and a 12 month high of $8.29.

About MMTec

MMTec, Inc engages in the holding of equity interest in MM Future. It operates through the following segments: Gujia, MM Future, HC Securities and MMBD Advisory, and MM Global. The Gujia, MM Future, HC Securities and MMBD Advisory segment provide market data services and fund management services. The MM Global segment operates as an introducing broker that clears all transactions through a clearing broker dealer.

