Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) Shares Bought by Globeflex Capital L P

Globeflex Capital L P grew its position in shares of Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) by 165.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,948 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 18,660 shares during the quarter. Globeflex Capital L P owned 0.08% of Model N worth $1,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Model N by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,345,946 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $95,152,000 after acquiring an additional 25,167 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Model N by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,580 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Model N by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 127,303 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,163,000 after buying an additional 11,820 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Model N by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,035 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 2,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Model N by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 40,344 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 12,971 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

MODN traded down $0.45 during trading on Thursday, hitting $29.23. 26,285 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 344,319. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.98. Model N, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.15 and a 1 year high of $43.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 3.70.

MODN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Model N from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Model N from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Model N in a report on Monday, March 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Model N from $45.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Model N from $42.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.38.

In related news, CFO John Ederer sold 10,823 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.09, for a total value of $347,310.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,355,115.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Kimberly Decarlis sold 1,000 shares of Model N stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.88, for a total transaction of $29,880.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,105 shares in the company, valued at $421,457.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John Ederer sold 10,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.09, for a total transaction of $347,310.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 166,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,355,115.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,032 shares of company stock worth $1,213,444. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Model N, Inc engages in developing and monetizing revenue management solutions. It offers cloud revenue optimization and compliance to pharmaceutical, medical technology, semiconductor, and high-tech companies. Its products provide business processes such as pricing, quoting, contracting, regulatory compliance, rebates and incentives.

