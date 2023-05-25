Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MBRX. Roth Mkm reiterated a buy rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Moleculin Biotech in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Moleculin Biotech in a report on Friday, March 24th.
MBRX stock opened at $0.65 on Friday. Moleculin Biotech has a 1-year low of $0.58 and a 1-year high of $1.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $19.43 million, a P/E ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.99.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Moleculin Biotech in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moleculin Biotech by 47.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 88,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 28,200 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Moleculin Biotech by 19.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 11,497 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.43% of the company’s stock.
Moleculin Biotech, Inc is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company. It engages in the business of growing a pipeline including phase 2 clinical programs for hard-to-treat cancers and viruses. The company was founded by Walter V. Klemp, Donald H. Picker, and Waldemar Priebe on July 28, 2015 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
