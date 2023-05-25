Monero (XMR) Price Tops $151.04 on Exchanges

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 24th. Over the last week, Monero has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Monero coin can currently be purchased for $151.04 or 0.00576702 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Monero has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion and $56.56 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,190.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.30 or 0.00321879 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00013625 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.74 or 0.00067724 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $111.45 or 0.00425523 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000763 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003779 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001166 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Monero Profile

Monero (CRYPTO:XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,283,199 coins. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org. Monero’s official website is www.getmonero.org. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Monero

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

