Moneta Gold (TSE:ME) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $1.07

Moneta Gold Inc. (TSE:ME – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$1.07 and last traded at C$1.08, with a volume of 137600 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.16.

Moneta Gold Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.43. The company has a market capitalization of C$128.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.82 and a beta of 1.35.

Moneta Gold (TSE:ME – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Moneta Gold Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Moneta Gold

Moneta Gold Inc operates as a resource exploration company in Canada. The company explores for gold deposits. Its flagship project is the Tower gold project located to the east of Timmins. The company was formerly known as Moneta Porcupine Mines Inc and changed its name to Moneta Gold Inc in August 2021.

