Motco Boosts Stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Motco boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,618 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $8,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 87.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ICE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Down 1.5 %

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $173,568.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,156,690.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange stock traded down $1.60 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $104.98. The stock had a trading volume of 968,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,533,904. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.02. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.60 and a twelve month high of $113.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $58.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.81, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.93.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.01. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is 65.12%.

About Intercontinental Exchange

(Get Rating)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.