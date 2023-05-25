Motco Cuts Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Motco lowered its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,297 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 52 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises 0.8% of Motco’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Motco’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $10,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TMO. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at about $433,169,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,946,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,166,910 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $16,314,735,000 after purchasing an additional 406,844 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,188,979 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $654,759,000 after acquiring an additional 400,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 47.3% in the 3rd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 1,067,408 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $541,379,000 after acquiring an additional 342,924 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TMO shares. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $710.00 to $640.00 in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $693.00 to $670.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $660.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $631.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Up 1.7 %

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.22, for a total value of $5,452,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,055,942.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.22, for a total value of $5,452,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,330 shares in the company, valued at $77,055,942.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.82, for a total value of $855,712.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,586,110.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 19,100 shares of company stock valued at $10,391,587. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TMO traded up $8.76 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $519.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,338,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,418,025. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $475.77 and a one year high of $611.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $554.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $554.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.29, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.79.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $5.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $5.03. The business had revenue of $10.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.67 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 19.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 9.13%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

See Also

