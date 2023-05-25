Motco Has $14.26 Million Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Motco decreased its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 45,147 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,028 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises approximately 1.1% of Motco’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Motco’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $14,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter worth $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $333.00 to $314.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Home Depot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $379.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wedbush cut their price objective on Home Depot from $300.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $323.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

Home Depot Trading Down 1.1 %

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total transaction of $440,221.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,090,950.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Home Depot stock traded down $3.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $287.95. 2,760,908 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,902,979. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.27. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $264.51 and a fifty-two week high of $347.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $291.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $291.00 and its 200-day moving average is $306.27.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.02. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,936.63% and a net margin of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $37.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.09 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 50.94%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

