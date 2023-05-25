Motco Increases Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Motco increased its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,697 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 241 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in Intuit were worth $6,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INTU. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Intuit in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in Intuit by 275.0% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 75 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN boosted its holdings in Intuit by 75.5% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intuit by 2,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. 82.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on INTU shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $495.00 in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Monday, April 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $530.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intuit currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $491.35.
INTU stock traded up $2.97 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $418.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,586,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,614,029. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $352.63 and a 52-week high of $490.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.52, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $433.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $412.08.
Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $8.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.30 by $1.62. Intuit had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 9 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.39%.
Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.
