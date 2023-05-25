Motco Increases Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Motco boosted its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 47,814 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $7,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 430.8% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zoetis

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,338 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total transaction of $763,227.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,357 shares in the company, valued at $4,637,250.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zoetis Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ZTS traded down $3.93 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $165.21. The stock had a trading volume of 2,153,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,007,582. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $173.40 and a 200-day moving average of $162.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.27. The company has a market capitalization of $76.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.77. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.15 and a 12-month high of $187.82.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.59% and a return on equity of 50.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 33.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) increased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.14.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products and services, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision animal health technology. The firm operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The United States segment is involved in U.S.

