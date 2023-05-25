Motco Sells 1,442 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Motco reduced its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,354 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,442 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in Amgen were worth $7,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 80.3% in the 3rd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 110 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 930.0% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 103 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 75.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amgen Stock Performance

AMGN traded down $4.38 during trading on Thursday, hitting $216.94. 1,539,837 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,321,983. The firm has a market cap of $115.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $238.37 and its 200 day moving average is $253.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $214.93 and a one year high of $296.67.

Amgen Announces Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 248.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 18.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $2.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMGN. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $208.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Amgen from $292.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 24th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Amgen from $227.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Amgen from $268.00 to $258.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.94.

Amgen Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

