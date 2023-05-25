Motco Sells 2,013 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Motco lessened its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,506 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,013 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $8,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of APD. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 6.9% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter worth $1,010,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 22.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 4.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 105,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,459,000 after purchasing an additional 4,470 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 17.1% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:APD traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $271.54. 348,504 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,014,611. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $218.88 and a 12 month high of $328.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $282.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $294.43. The company has a market cap of $60.31 billion, a PE ratio of 27.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.84.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.10. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 16.96%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 71.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $322.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $335.00 to $315.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $386.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $280.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $311.63.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

