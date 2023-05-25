Motco Trims Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Motco decreased its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 124,923 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 760 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $9,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Trust boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Trust now owns 44,470 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,978,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,461 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 3,726 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in Amphenol by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,915 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Amphenol by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 23,300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,774,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $91.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Amphenol Trading Up 1.5 %

In other Amphenol news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 184,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.67, for a total value of $13,746,747.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 2.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:APH traded up $1.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $74.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,441,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,596,458. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Amphenol Co. has a 12 month low of $61.67 and a 12 month high of $82.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.10 billion, a PE ratio of 23.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.23.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 27.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is currently 27.18%.

Amphenol Profile

(Get Rating)

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and specialty cable. Its products include connectors, cable assemblies, sensors, antenna solutions, power distribution, cable, printed circuits, and accessories for connectors and cable.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.