Mountain Province Diamonds (OTCMKTS:MPVDF) Shares Down 5.3%

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. (OTCMKTS:MPVDF – Get Rating) was down 5.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.36 and last traded at $0.36. Approximately 4,995 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 35,086 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.38.

Mountain Province Diamonds Trading Down 2.8 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $74.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.36 and its 200-day moving average is $0.40.

Mountain Province Diamonds (OTCMKTS:MPVDF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $130.77 million for the quarter. Mountain Province Diamonds had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 14.99%.

Mountain Province Diamonds Company Profile

Mountain Province Diamonds, Inc engages in the business of mining and marketing rough diamonds to the global market. The firm is also involved in diamond exploration in an area of interest immediately adjacent to the Gahcho Kué Joint Venture through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Kennady Diamonds Inc The company was founded by Paul Shatzko on December 2, 1986 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

