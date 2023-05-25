My DeFi Pet (DPET) Price Hits $0.0310 on Exchanges

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 25th. One My DeFi Pet token can now be purchased for about $0.0310 or 0.00000117 BTC on popular exchanges. My DeFi Pet has a total market capitalization of $911,032.34 and approximately $169,171.01 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, My DeFi Pet has traded down 4.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get My DeFi Pet alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00004028 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000107 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000401 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00025933 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000719 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00008914 BTC.

My DeFi Pet Token Profile

My DeFi Pet (CRYPTO:DPET) is a token. It was first traded on April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,373,688 tokens. My DeFi Pet’s official website is mydefipet.com. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.

DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

Buying and Selling My DeFi Pet

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire My DeFi Pet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy My DeFi Pet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for My DeFi Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for My DeFi Pet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.