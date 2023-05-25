Nano Market Capitalization Tops $94.40 Million (XNO)

Nano (XNO) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 25th. Nano has a market cap of $94.40 million and $1.67 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Nano has traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar. One Nano coin can currently be purchased for $0.71 or 0.00002672 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26,502.45 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $85.29 or 0.00321755 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00013467 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $150.50 or 0.00567737 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.78 or 0.00067082 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $112.19 or 0.00423213 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000758 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003755 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001169 BTC.

Nano Profile

XNO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en. The official message board for Nano is forum.nano.org. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees.

*The official Nano ticker is “XNO” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. *”

Nano Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

