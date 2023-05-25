Nathaniel J. Kaeding Buys 517 Shares of MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) Stock

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG – Get Rating) Director Nathaniel J. Kaeding purchased 517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.35 per share, with a total value of $10,003.95. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,843. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

MidWestOne Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MOFG traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $19.36. 5,183 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,314. The stock has a market cap of $303.56 million, a P/E ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.42. MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.80 and a twelve month high of $35.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

MidWestOne Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.243 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. MidWestOne Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.49%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in MidWestOne Financial Group by 1,590.0% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 64.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 249.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 93.7% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. 66.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on MOFG. StockNews.com began coverage on MidWestOne Financial Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded MidWestOne Financial Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th.

About MidWestOne Financial Group

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc is a financial holding company, focuses on delivering relationship-based business and personal banking products and services through its bank subsidiary, MidWestOne Bank. The Bank provides commercial loans, real estate loans, agricultural loans, credit card loans, and consumer loans.

