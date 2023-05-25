NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Price Hits $1.56 on Major Exchanges

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 24th. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $1.56 or 0.00005943 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NEAR Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1.42 billion and $59.00 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.03 or 0.00053431 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.41 or 0.00039666 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00018234 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000585 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00004310 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000868 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001024 BTC.

About NEAR Protocol

NEAR Protocol uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 908,426,846 coins. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog.

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

