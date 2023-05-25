Neil J. Hennessy Buys 5,200 Shares of Hennessy Advisors, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNNA) Stock

Hennessy Advisors, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNNA – Get Rating) CEO Neil J. Hennessy bought 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.95 per share, for a total transaction of $36,140.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,031,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,122,295.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Hennessy Advisors stock opened at $6.77 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 23.13, a quick ratio of 23.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 0.90. Hennessy Advisors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.75 and a 1-year high of $10.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.36.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.138 per share. This is a boost from Hennessy Advisors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. Hennessy Advisors’s dividend payout ratio is 83.33%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hennessy Advisors by 65.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,550 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Hennessy Advisors by 30.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,652 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,151 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Hennessy Advisors by 83.6% during the fourth quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 17,372 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 7,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hennessy Advisors by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 201,412 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. 13.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hennessy Advisors, Inc investment management firm, which engages in managing, servicing and marketing open-end mutual funds branded as the Hennessy Funds. It manages domestic equity, multi-asset, or sector and specialty products. The company was founded by Neil Joseph Hennessy on February 1, 1989 and is headquartered in Novato, CA.

