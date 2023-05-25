Neo Ivy Capital Management Takes $1.21 Million Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 29,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,206,000. Carrier Global comprises approximately 0.8% of Neo Ivy Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 83,676.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,410,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,925,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400,264 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $297,581,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 1,140.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,138,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,697,000 after buying an additional 3,804,624 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 126.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,306,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,958,400 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 129.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,882,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,617,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757,618 shares during the period. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Carrier Global news, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 20,538 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total value of $933,452.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 48,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,222,505. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Stock Performance

CARR stock traded up $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $41.35. The company had a trading volume of 3,016,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,067,234. Carrier Global Co. has a 12-month low of $33.10 and a 12-month high of $49.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.72. The stock has a market cap of $34.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.32.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 25.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Friday, April 28th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Monday, March 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.07.

About Carrier Global

(Get Rating)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.