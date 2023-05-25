Neon Bloom (OTCMKTS:NBCO) Stock Price Up 39.5%

Neon Bloom, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NBCO – Get Rating) shares rose 39.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.14 and last traded at $0.14. Approximately 300 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 5,257 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.
Neon Bloom Stock Performance
The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.11 and its 200 day moving average is $0.13.
About Neon Bloom
Neon Bloom, Inc is a holding company within the cannabis industry. It focuses on breeding top-quality plants to pinpoint correlations between the genetic effects of certain strains for their optimal medicinal, consumer, and industrial application through its fully owned subsidiary, Bazelet. The firm also provides solutions to the pressing educational needs of physicians, nurses, pharmacists, patients, insurers, health provider organizations, cannabis industry professionals, medical societies, and academic organizations.
