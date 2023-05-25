NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:NETL) Stock Price Down 2.3%

Shares of NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:NETL – Get Rating) were down 2.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $23.44 and last traded at $23.44. Approximately 16,518 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 15,700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.98.

NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF Trading Down 2.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $91.88 million, a PE ratio of 25.06 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.51.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 10,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 17,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter.

NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The fundamental Income Net Lease Real Estate ETF (NETL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks an index that provides current income by investing in net lease US real estate equities weighted by a modified market-cap strategy. NETL was launched on Mar 22, 2019 and is managed by NETL.

