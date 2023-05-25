NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:NETL) Stock Price Down 2.3%

Posted by on May 25th, 2023

Shares of NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:NETLGet Rating) were down 2.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $23.44 and last traded at $23.44. Approximately 16,518 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 15,700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.98.

NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF Trading Down 2.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $91.88 million, a PE ratio of 25.06 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.51.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 10,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 17,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter.

NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The fundamental Income Net Lease Real Estate ETF (NETL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks an index that provides current income by investing in net lease US real estate equities weighted by a modified market-cap strategy. NETL was launched on Mar 22, 2019 and is managed by NETL.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.