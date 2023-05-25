Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH) Shares Purchased by Samalin Investment Counsel LLC

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH – Get Rating) by 31.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,611 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,631 shares during the quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund were worth $590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBH. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. XML Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, Mariner Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $140,000.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NBH traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $9.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,895. Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $12.43.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.0377 dividend. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th.

Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal bonds which have income that is exempt from federal income tax and have remaining maturities of less than 15 years.

