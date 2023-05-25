New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) Shares Purchased by Senvest Management LLC

Senvest Management LLC raised its position in shares of New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) by 55.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,146,711 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 410,931 shares during the period. New Relic accounts for approximately 2.2% of Senvest Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Senvest Management LLC owned approximately 1.66% of New Relic worth $64,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Relic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Relic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of New Relic by 78.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 901 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Relic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of New Relic by 303.3% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,218 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. 83.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO William Staples sold 23,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.19, for a total transaction of $1,657,396.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,325,589.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other New Relic news, CEO William Staples sold 23,613 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.19, for a total value of $1,657,396.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,325,589.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Barter sold 8,663 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.19, for a total transaction of $608,055.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,234,642.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 106,191 shares of company stock valued at $30,457,526. Company insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

NEWR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of New Relic from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of New Relic in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of New Relic from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of New Relic from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of New Relic from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, New Relic has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.80.

NEWR stock traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $78.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 718,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 641,218. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.11. The company has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of -29.39 and a beta of 0.90. New Relic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.40 and a 12 month high of $86.00.

New Relic, Inc engages in the provision of software solutions. It delivers an open and extensible cloud-based platform that enables organizations to collect, store and analyze massive amounts of data in real time to better operate applications and infrastructure. It offers solutions to e-commerce and retail, media, and public sector industries.

