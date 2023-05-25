New York Life Investment Management LLC Acquires 421 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 415,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 0.6% of New York Life Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $55,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,479,000. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 55,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,446,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. Skba Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC now owns 5,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 38,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,152,000 after buying an additional 9,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fusion Capital LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 39,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,267,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 67.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 113,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.93, for a total value of $15,447,085.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 566,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,026,773.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total value of $167,424.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,083,461.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 113,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.93, for a total transaction of $15,447,085.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 566,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,026,773.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 136,578 shares of company stock valued at $18,543,247. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 0.1 %

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $189.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.65.

NYSE:JPM traded down $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $135.21. 2,221,701 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,794,728. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $133.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $101.28 and a 52 week high of $144.34. The company has a market cap of $395.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The firm had revenue of $38.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 29.52%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

See Also

