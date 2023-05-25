New York Life Investment Management LLC Acquires 740 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 172,171 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $22,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Salesforce by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,449,523 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $11,571,860,000 after buying an additional 1,103,556 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Salesforce by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,825,733 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $6,447,733,000 after buying an additional 585,881 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Salesforce by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,875,409 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,839,741,000 after buying an additional 1,149,446 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Salesforce by 0.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,315,501 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,553,227,000 after buying an additional 18,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Salesforce by 14.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,263,152 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,044,732,000 after buying an additional 912,795 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CRM. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $236.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $150.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.62.

In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 221 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.96, for a total value of $41,539.16. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,435. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.98, for a total value of $116,710.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,753,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,467,775,976.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 221 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.96, for a total transaction of $41,539.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $305,435. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 46,081 shares of company stock worth $8,658,720. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $209.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,741,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,483,049. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.34 and a 52 week high of $213.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $205.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 995.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $196.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.66.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.32. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, March 1st that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the CRM provider to reacquire up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

