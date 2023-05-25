New York Life Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

New York Life Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 221,815 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,368 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $31,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 105.3% during the 4th quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 112.0% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lipe & Dalton purchased a new stake in Walmart in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. 31.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total transaction of $660,625.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 286,617 shares in the company, valued at $43,279,167. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 600 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total transaction of $90,012.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 245,255,856 shares in the company, valued at $36,793,283,517.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total value of $660,625.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 286,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,279,167. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,927,167 shares of company stock worth $2,824,225,316 over the last quarter. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Walmart Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WMT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Walmart from $164.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Tigress Financial upgraded Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $170.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Walmart from $161.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on Walmart from $159.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Sunday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Walmart in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.13.

WMT traded down $2.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $145.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,749,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,158,238. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.90 and a twelve month high of $154.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $392.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.48.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $152.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.91 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 1.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.81%.

Walmart Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Further Reading

