New York Life Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 311,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,935 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $26,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Bank increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 9.8% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 9,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 9.2% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 32,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,726,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 11.2% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 15,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,333,000 after buying an additional 1,587 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 59.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth about $793,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NextEra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NEE stock traded down $1.55 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $72.69. 2,424,914 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,150,557. The company has a market capitalization of $147.08 billion, a PE ratio of 22.10, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.47. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.64 and a 12-month high of $91.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 12.44%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be paid a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 55.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NEE. Bank of America lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.50.

About NextEra Energy

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment involves the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.