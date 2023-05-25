New York Life Investment Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

New York Life Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,421 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 92 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $21,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Yarbrough Capital LLC purchased a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 3,333.3% during the 4th quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 103 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, GS Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 120 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NFLX traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $365.05. The company had a trading volume of 2,478,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,293,555. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $164.28 and a 1-year high of $379.43. The firm has a market cap of $162.28 billion, a PE ratio of 39.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $332.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $322.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Insider Activity

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.18 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 13.16%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.53 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total value of $8,513,020.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total transaction of $8,513,020.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 7,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.28, for a total value of $2,389,099.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,748.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NFLX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Netflix in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group upgraded Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $350.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. New Street Research boosted their price target on Netflix from $320.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Benchmark reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Netflix from $291.00 to $331.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Netflix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $348.75.

Netflix Profile

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.