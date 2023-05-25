New York Life Investment Management LLC Sells 177 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

New York Life Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 270,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 177 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $43,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Dell Group LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 108.7% in the 3rd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 85.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 53,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total value of $8,089,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,280,095.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other AbbVie news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 53,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total value of $8,089,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,941 shares in the company, valued at $9,280,095.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 15,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $2,325,465.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,638,495. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 128,356 shares of company stock valued at $19,901,151 over the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AbbVie Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of ABBV traded down $1.68 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $139.47. 1,495,017 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,800,261. The firm has a market cap of $246.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.80, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.58. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $134.09 and a 12-month high of $168.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $154.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.97.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.23 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 153.92%. The business’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on ABBV shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Argus downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of AbbVie from $169.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.40.

About AbbVie

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

