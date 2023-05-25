New York Life Investment Management LLC Sells 2,328 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

New York Life Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,100,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,328 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $36,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BAC. Roundview Capital LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 1.5% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 135,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,596,000 after acquiring an additional 2,013 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in Bank of America by 150.3% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 405,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,698,000 after acquiring an additional 16,319 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $586,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $534,000. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Bank of America from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Bank of America from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Bank of America from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Atlantic Securities cut Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Bank of America from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.77.

Bank of America Trading Down 0.4 %

BAC traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $28.00. The stock had a trading volume of 15,755,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,749,102. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.38. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $26.32 and a 52 week high of $38.60.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.11. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 21.85%. The business had revenue of $26.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.43%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

