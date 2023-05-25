New York Life Investment Management LLC Sells 583 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

New York Life Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 241,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 583 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $24,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on PM. UBS Group upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.60.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

NYSE:PM traded down $1.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $91.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,521,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,367,454. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.85 and a twelve month high of $109.67. The stock has a market cap of $141.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.79.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.03 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.80% and a negative return on equity of 128.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.58%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.88%.

Insider Transactions at Philip Morris International

In other news, insider Werner Barth sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.35, for a total transaction of $786,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,588,020.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, South and Southeast Asia, East Asia and Australia, and Americas.

See Also

