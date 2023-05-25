New York Life Investment Management LLC Sells 701 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

New York Life Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 701 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $21,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 411.8% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 87 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 92 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 75.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

NYSE:DE traded down $1.89 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $352.19. 487,360 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,632,530. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $283.81 and a 52-week high of $448.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $382.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $409.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.03.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.57 by $1.08. Deere & Company had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 43.11%. The business had revenue of $16.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 31.58 earnings per share for the current year.

DE has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $512.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Monday. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $484.00 to $416.00 in a report on Sunday. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $440.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $455.00 to $418.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Deere & Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $443.86.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

