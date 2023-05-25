New York Life Investment Management LLC Sells 8,344 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

New York Life Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 833,787 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 8,344 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 0.8% of New York Life Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $73,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GOOG. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 16,634 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,476,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the period. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,751,000. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Financial Strategies Group Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 19,835 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after buying an additional 4,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 61,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,475,000 after purchasing an additional 7,908 shares in the last quarter. 28.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded up $3.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $124.98. 12,561,581 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,718,744. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $108.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.35. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.45 and a fifty-two week high of $127.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.80 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Bank of America upped their price target on Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $128.00 target price on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $130.00 price target on Alphabet in a research report on Monday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.80.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total value of $34,219.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,017,565. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 100,772 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total value of $1,423,908.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,421,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,385,455.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total value of $34,219.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,017,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 732,217 shares of company stock valued at $21,135,371 and have sold 753,384 shares valued at $30,574,577. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating).

