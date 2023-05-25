New York Life Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

New York Life Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 757,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,682 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $46,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 487.0% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS IEFA traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $66.83. The stock had a trading volume of 8,275,625 shares. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.17. The firm has a market cap of $96.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

