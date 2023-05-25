NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) Shares Down 6.7%

NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 6.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.43 and last traded at $5.46. Approximately 322,586 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 705,109 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of NextDecade from $13.50 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th.

Get NextDecade alerts:

NextDecade Trading Down 2.4 %

The company has a market cap of $859.75 million, a PE ratio of -7.51 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.62.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About NextDecade

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEXT. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in NextDecade by 437.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 4,269 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in NextDecade by 1,195.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 7,135 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in NextDecade by 191.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 7,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 5,104 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of NextDecade by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of NextDecade during the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. 64.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

NextDecade Corp. is a development company.

Further Reading

