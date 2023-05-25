NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) Shares Down 6.7%

NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 6.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.43 and last traded at $5.46. Approximately 322,586 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 705,109 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.85.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of NextDecade from $13.50 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th.
NextDecade Trading Down 2.4 %
The company has a market cap of $859.75 million, a PE ratio of -7.51 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.62.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About NextDecade
NextDecade Corp. is a development company.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NextDecade (NEXT)
- Ralph Lauren’s Styled Dividend Is Still In Season
- Dollar Tree Falls As Theft Cuts Into Bottom Line
- Best Buy’s Comeback Is Still At Play, Earnings Call For Patience
- e.l.f. Beauty Has Giant Quarter, Shares Hit New High
- If You Can Only Pick One Stock For The Rest Of 2023, Pick Nvidia
Receive News & Ratings for NextDecade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextDecade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.