NGEx Minerals (OTC:NGXXF) Trading Down 3%

Shares of NGEx Minerals Ltd. (OTC:NGXXF – Get Rating) fell 3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$4.80 and last traded at C$4.90. 5,661 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 13,089 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.05.

NGEx Minerals Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$4.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3.00.

NGEx Minerals Company Profile

NGEx Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile and Argentina. The company's flagship property is the Los Helados project, a porphyry copper-gold deposit covering an area of approximately 20,000 hectares located in the Andes Mountains of the Atacama Region, Chile.

