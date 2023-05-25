NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 340,071 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 902 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in NIKE were worth $39,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Accel Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 80.6% in the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 224 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 164.8% during the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 821.1% during the 3rd quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 350 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 27,300.0% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 274 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 63.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on NKE. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on NIKE from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $145.00 target price on shares of NIKE and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $156.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lifted their price objective on NIKE from $116.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.33.

NIKE stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $108.05. The stock had a trading volume of 3,415,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,997,017. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.07 billion, a PE ratio of 31.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.61. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.22 and a twelve month high of $131.31.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.24. NIKE had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 35.98%. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.19%.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total transaction of $13,117,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,376,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,202,599.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other NIKE news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $35,540.46. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,373.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total value of $13,117,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,376,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,202,599.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 220,282 shares of company stock valued at $26,447,640 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

