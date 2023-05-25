NioCorp Developments (OTCMKTS:NIOBF) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $6.56

NioCorp Developments Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NIOBF – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.56 and traded as low as $4.87. NioCorp Developments shares last traded at $4.95, with a volume of 122,972 shares changing hands.
NioCorp Developments Price Performance
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.74.
NioCorp Developments Company Profile
NioCorp Developments Ltd. operates as a development stage company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company is headquartered in Centennial, CO.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NioCorp Developments (NIOBF)
- Toll Brothers Rises On Results, But The Roof Is In Place
- It’s Time To Try On VF Corporation’s 6% Yield
- PetCo Management Getting it Right? Earnings Beat Says Yes
- Axcelis Stock In Buy Range After Chart Breakout, Strong Guidance
- Kohl’s 10% Yield Comes Into High Fashion
Receive News & Ratings for NioCorp Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NioCorp Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.