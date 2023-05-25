Nippon Steel Co. (OTCMKTS:NPSCY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Nippon Steel Co. (OTCMKTS:NPSCY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,800 shares, a growth of 4,700.0% from the April 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Nippon Steel Stock Performance

NPSCY traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,929. The firm has a market cap of $19.47 billion, a PE ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.97. Nippon Steel has a one year low of $4.51 and a one year high of $17.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Nippon Steel (OTCMKTS:NPSCY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $15.23 billion for the quarter. Nippon Steel had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 16.17%.

Nippon Steel Company Profile

NIPPON STEEL CORP. engages in the manufacture and trade of steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steelmaking and Steel Fabrication; Engineering and Construction; Chemicals; New Materials; and System Solutions. The Steelmaking and Steel Fabrication segment produces and distributes steel sheets, plates, bars and wire rods, pipes and tubes, and machinery parts.

