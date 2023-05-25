Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG) Receives $46.60 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.30.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NOG shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $44.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th.

Shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock opened at $31.98 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.28. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 2.02. Northern Oil and Gas has a fifty-two week low of $21.45 and a fifty-two week high of $39.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Northern Oil and Gas ( NYSE:NOG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.22. Northern Oil and Gas had a net margin of 60.39% and a return on equity of 86.66%. The business had revenue of $582.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Northern Oil and Gas will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 29th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. This is a positive change from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 28th. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.99%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NOG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 434,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,236,000 after purchasing an additional 29,141 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 17,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 5,121 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 88,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,507,000 after buying an additional 22,033 shares during the last quarter. 96.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on the Bakken and Three Forks formation within the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on March 20, 2007 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

