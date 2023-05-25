Northern Star Investment Corp. III (NYSE:NSTC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $11.16

Northern Star Investment Corp. III (NYSE:NSTC – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.16 and last traded at $11.16, with a volume of 97035 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.15.

Northern Star Investment Corp. III Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.08.

Institutional Trading of Northern Star Investment Corp. III

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. III in the third quarter worth $29,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. III by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 17,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,271 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. III by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 17,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 5,351 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. III by 93.7% in the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 20,780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 10,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. III in the third quarter worth $299,000. Institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Northern Star Investment Corp. III Company Profile

Northern Star Investment Corp. III does not have significant operations. It focuses on effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to identify business opportunities in the field of direct-to-consumer and digitally-disruptive e-commerce spaces.

